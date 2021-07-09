Ethereum Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin Due to Series of Impending Upgrades, Predicts Crypto Trader Tyler Swope

Bitcoin continues to trade within a relatively narrow band on Friday, despite a price slide in recent days.The cryptocurrency dropped from above $34,000 at the start of the week to below $32,000, remaining within the $30,000 to $36,000 region that it has sat throughout July.The broader crypto market is largely stable, with no major moves in either direction over the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ether) is down 3 per cent, while Binance Coin is up 1 per cent since Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. Analysts predict a big move could be on its way, pointing to several market indicators that suggest a short term break out within the next couple of days.In other news, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has announced a new company aimed at decentralised finance and focussing on bitcoin.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Crypto market stasis: Experts and academics take questions on bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies