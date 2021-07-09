Ethereum Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin Due to Series of Impending Upgrades, Predicts Crypto Trader Tyler Swope
Cryptocurrency trader and influencer Tyler Swope says Ethereum stands to appreciate by a greater magnitude than Bitcoin once BTC enters another bullish phase. Swope says that as Ethereum’s dominance grows and the ratio between the price of Ethereum versus the price of Bitcoin continues to narrow, he expects the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap to rally more intensely than its rival.dailyhodl.com
Comments / 0