Pedestrian Struck and Dies in Laverne OK
A fatality collision accident occurred on Wednesday, July 7th at 11:40pm on Jane Jayroe Boulevard within the city limits of Laverne, Oklahoma, in Harper County. Donald Joe Lovell ,45, of Laverne was walking when he entered Jane Jayroe Boulevard and was struck by 2008 GMC Pickup driven by Charles Vernon Thex, 39 of Laverne. The GMC continued west and collided with a 1989 Chevrolet Pickup driven a 17 year old male of Laverne, Oklahoma.www.kscbnews.net
