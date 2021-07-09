Cancel
Winnebago County, IL

Rockton Fire Sample Tests Confirm Air And Water Quality Are Safe

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
CHICAGO – As state and local officials continue to work on clean up and remediation efforts after the fire at the Chemtool plant in Winnebago County, samples collected at the site have confirmed air and water quality have not been impacted by the fire and the efforts to extinguish it. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), along with members from the Illinois National Guard (ILNG), have taken a variety of samples including ash, wipe, runoff, and river samples from around Continue Reading

