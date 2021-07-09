Deceased victim of the MLK & Northrup crash has been identified

UPDATE: The 18-year-old found dead at the scene on Thursday has been identified as: Janessa Renee Bartholomew-Hayter.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE:



The 18-year-old female driver has been upgraded to stable condition

The 18-year-old female passenger has been upgraded to stable condition

The 9 year-old female passenger remains in critical condition.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

An 18-year-old woman is dead and four others injured following a two-car crash at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northup Street early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Police said one vehicle was traveling was on Northrup Street and the other going north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they crashed.

One vehicle caught on fire, said Lansing Police Department Sergeant Julie Thomas.

Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash for the car traveling north on Martin Luther King and that alcohol was a factor for both drivers.

The road was shut down but reopened around 3:30 a.m.

The accident is still under investigation.

