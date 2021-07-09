Lights, camera, action in Auburn: Crew, actors film Christian version of 'Twilight' downtown

The quiet little house on the corner of Almond and E. Placer streets in Auburn bustled with activity Wednesday morning. Formerly the parsonage and now the office for the First Baptist Church mere steps down the street, people shuffled in and out of the house as a yard maintenance worker created a dust storm and considerable noise with a leaf blower across the street. EZ-Ups were erected, cameras, booms, computers and other equipment were hauled inside, a caterer set up tables and food on the side of the little home, and people spilled out of a van just after it parked.