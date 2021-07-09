14 practical ways to strengthen and enforce your company’s core values

Melissa Bolton is the Human Resource Manager/Director at Perlon-Hahl Inc. As a human resources manager with over 20 years of experience, I see the toll that the pandemic has taken on the workforce. Many businesses have lost and are continuing to lose employees due to various reasons, some of which are not even necessarily related to Covid-19. We as talent and recruitment managers are all competing to get the same employees while the employees are looking for top pay and the best job fit they can find. We have to come up with a game plan to get people back to work and to stability.