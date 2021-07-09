Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

14 practical ways to strengthen and enforce your company’s core values

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Leaders and their teams spend a lot of time and effort in determining their organization’s core values. The importance of this cannot be understated, as a strong company culture and value system are what drive a company and its employees. However, it’s equally important to put in the time to ensure that these core values are enforced across the organization.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ehle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Values#Company Culture#Emcor Services#Reverb 4#Kris Lindahl Real Estate#Steelbridge Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyGreenwichTime

Improve Your Leadership Skills Now to Invest in Your Business's Future

Many entrepreneurs start off by running their businesses by themselves. But as the business grows, you have to learn how to be a leader. Leadership skills don't come naturally to everyone so if you're on the brink of scaling your company, it's worth it now to start investing in yourself. With The Ultimate Business Leadership Bundle, you'll be off to a great start.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Key Learnings for Employers When Building the Workplace of the Future

Here is the reality. Unless companies adapt to a new way of working going forward, they risk losing their most valuable resource. People. Getting this right by balancing the needs of the employer and employee is crucial to attracting and retaining top talent. I talked to Chris Perrotti, chief of...
Businesstlnt.com

Do Your Company Values Mean Anything?

It is critical to establish core values for your company, a list of your core beliefs and values — what you and your company stand for (not who you wish you could become). They don’t have to be elaborate or grandiose, either. When I started my company (and it was literally just me, myself, and I), my values fit on an index card — with space to spare:
BusinessInfoworld

Contact Center Outsourcing: Key Trends and Procurement Best Practices

Many if not most companies claim that providing great customer service is one of their topmost priorities. Good thing because customers’ expectations regarding service quality have been rising steadily. To meet them, many companies are investing heavily in staff and systems dedicated to customer service. Within the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the quest for service excellence — with the twin goals of acquiring new clients while retaining existing customers — often results in a contact center becoming a strategic asset for the firm in question.
Relationship AdviceLaw.com

Billing Best Practices Strengthen Client Relationships

The business side of lawyering is about revenue generation, getting paid for work done. It’s also about finding and keeping loyal clients. According to Clio Legal Trends Report 2020 there are many problems related to law firm billing systems. The report cites average billing system leaks in many areas including “time billed but unpaid” (14%), and “uncollected time” (12%). Almost 30% of billed work is unpaid. Do these collection problems reflect client discontent? To answer this question, I asked my attorney panel about their perceptions of the linkages between client satisfaction and law firm approaches to billing.
Small BusinessForbes

Three Ways Today’s Accounting Professionals Can Increase Their Value

Founder and CEO of CPA Department, I share tips about growing and leading small businesses. Many accounting professionals spend significant time preparing financial statements, conducting audits and preparing tax returns. All of these activities look historically at transactions and focus on compliance requirements of the organization such as submitting financial statements to investors or filing prior year tax returns and paying taxes due.
EconomyInc.com

6 Ways to Protect Your Brand as Your Company Grows

Every business owner I know has worked hard to build a brand and recognizes the critical value of instant brand recognition and leadership. You have done everything to register your brand legally, for example, including domains, copyrights, patents, and trademarks. Yet, as an outside advisor, I often see slippage overtime on protecting your brand, which can be costly.
EconomyForbes

10 Ways Companies Can Ensure Their Internal Decisions Are Values-Based

From gut instinct and customer sentiment to data and KPIs, many variables are weighed in the decision-making process at any company. Sometimes, it’s easy to become so focused on the numbers and metrics that you lose sight of your core values, which could do damage to your business in the long run.
Economyidahobusinessreview.com

Three steps to improve your company’s cybersecurity

Everyone agrees that we need to be better at cybersecurity in our organizations. For most organizations, from the small mom-and-pop shops to the medium-sized accounting and insurance offices to the large firms with thousands of employees, the call for cybersecurity is ubiquitous. On a seemingly daily basis, business owners are called to lock down their computers and networks and adopt strict cybersecurity policies. An endless litany of attack scenarios they should address are based in technical jargon that the typical end user can struggle to decode.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

11 Ways To Ensure Your Company Follows A People-Centric Onboarding Process

One of the most interesting things about the corporate world today is that your company is just as responsible for giving new hires a good first impression as new hires are for giving their new bosses a good first impression. Studies have shown that a strong onboarding process can increase employee retention rates as well as productivity levels.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Seven Hiring Practices To Implement Today To Set Your Company Apart

Co-Founder and CEO at Y Scouts. Y Scouts is the world's first purposed based leadership search firm. When it comes to recruiting and hiring, very few companies are using talent strategies that work and are therefore bypassing the benefits of having intentional hiring practices. In fact, when I asked 100 hiring managers to rank their organization's hiring practices, I found that a measly 5% of my survey group were using the following seven best hiring practices.
EconomyThrive Global

Women’s Leadership and company values

According to the HBR article “Make Your Values ​​Mean Something”, values:. “(…) are the deeply rooted principles that guide all the actions of a company; they serve as their cultural foundations. (…) they can never be compromised, whether for convenience or short-term economic gain”. A company can set a number...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) to acquire GP Strategies

LONDON (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million). A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities....
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Two Ways To Show You Value Your Workforce And Bring People Back To Work

Melissa Bolton is the Human Resource Manager/Director at Perlon-Hahl Inc. As a human resources manager with over 20 years of experience, I see the toll that the pandemic has taken on the workforce. Many businesses have lost and are continuing to lose employees due to various reasons, some of which are not even necessarily related to Covid-19. We as talent and recruitment managers are all competing to get the same employees while the employees are looking for top pay and the best job fit they can find. We have to come up with a game plan to get people back to work and to stability.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 best practices for designing your website’s information page

Do you know what passes for a well-designed “Contact Us” page today? Do you know how to tell if you are getting this right?. For most small businesses, having a basic page to help current and future customers find what they need is enough; however, working from a checklist can ensure you get it right.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team with the Addition of 3 Tech Sales Executives

Managed Services Provider Adds Telecom and IT Sales Professionals Nathan Pavelka, Rik Eppard and Darrell Royal. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Kohl's Gifts $5 Million To Alliance For A Healthier Generation, Strengthening Company's Ongoing Commitment To Family Health And Wellness

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report announced today a donation of $5 million, over three years, in support of the company's national nonprofit partner, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, to expand and scale its innovative family health and wellness initiative, Kohl's Healthy at Home . The initiative, which launched in 2019, is rooted in health equity and works closely with schools and community partners to inspire families to prioritize a healthy lifestyle. Consisting of a multimedia hub of proven tips, activities, and resources designed for parents and caregivers, Kohl's Healthy at Home helps to make healthy choices easier for families.
Internetfranchising.com

Best Practices for Managing Your Brand's Social Media Policies

To say that social media has become an increasingly important element of cultivating your brand and marketing your business would be an understatement. Social media is arguably the most dominant and crucial element of a business’s consumer-facing efforts. If your brand is deficient in its social media presence, you have fallen behind the rest of your industry, almost without exception.
EconomyMySanAntonio

6 Ways to Increase Average Order Value for Your Online Business

If you’re like most entrepreneurs, you’re always thinking about ways you can optimize your business to make more money, whether it’s increasing revenue or cutting costs. If you’re running an online store, one of the best steps you can take is increasing its average order value — in other words, the average dollar amount of products purchased by a single user in a single action.
EconomyRadio Business Report

What’s The Right Hosting Company For Your Podcast?

For the independent podcast, getting good distribution without the tech headaches is just as important as attracting sponsors. So, what’s the best route to take?. That was the focal point of a conversation between Podcast Business Journal and Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan and two podcasting business leaders that served as a strong kickoff to the three-day How to Make REAL MONEY Podcasting virtual conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy