Oklahoma State

Interview: College Camps Giving Recruiting Boost to 2022 Oklahoma WR/DB Gabe Barres

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time has come for Class of 2022 receiver/defensive back Gabe Barres. The Blanchard High School (OK) product did a little bit of everything during his junior campaign hauling in 10 passes for 75 yards with two touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards off 18 totes with another trip into the end zone. The 5-9, 175-pound, speedster has answered the call ahead of his senior season pushing his abilities forward while showcasing his skills at top camps like Arkansas and TCU. With three college camps left on the agenda, Barres is not done showing college scouts what he can do on the field.

