Sagging wires force closure of Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township
Clinton Township police temporarily had to shut down Gratiot Avenue about a quarter-mile south of Hall Road (M-59) Friday due to a vehicle tearing down overhead utility wires. Police said a commercial vehicle possibly carrying automobiles — there were conflicting reports from witnesses — struck the wires around 11:20 a.m. and kept on the going. That caused the wires to sag dangerously low over the roadway. The incident happened near Wolverine Harley Davidson on Gratiot.www.macombdaily.com
