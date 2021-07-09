Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Sagging wires force closure of Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township

By Mitch Hotts
Macomb Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinton Township police temporarily had to shut down Gratiot Avenue about a quarter-mile south of Hall Road (M-59) Friday due to a vehicle tearing down overhead utility wires. Police said a commercial vehicle possibly carrying automobiles — there were conflicting reports from witnesses — struck the wires around 11:20 a.m. and kept on the going. That caused the wires to sag dangerously low over the roadway. The incident happened near Wolverine Harley Davidson on Gratiot.

www.macombdaily.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Government
City
Wolverine, MI
City
Clinton, MI
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Gardner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Wires#Sag#Power Lines#Dte Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...

Comments / 1

Community Policy