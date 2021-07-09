Arrest made at welfare check scene
An Oconee sheriff’s deputy answered a call for welfare check yesterday at a West-Oak Highway business and wound up arresting a Pickens County man on two criminal charges. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office today announced charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime were placed against Paul William Leroy, a 41-year old resident of Central. According to the sheriff’s office, seized as evidence were a .40 caliber handgun and nearly 40 grams of drugs.wgog.com
Comments / 0