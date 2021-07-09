Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pickens County, SC

Arrest made at welfare check scene

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 8 days ago

An Oconee sheriff’s deputy answered a call for welfare check yesterday at a West-Oak Highway business and wound up arresting a Pickens County man on two criminal charges. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office today announced charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime were placed against Paul William Leroy, a 41-year old resident of Central. According to the sheriff’s office, seized as evidence were a .40 caliber handgun and nearly 40 grams of drugs.

wgog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
County
Pickens County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
Pickens County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welfare Check#Drugs#William Leroy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
CNN

3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (CNN) — Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy