Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin producing Navajo murder thriller series 'Dark Winds' for AMC

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreen legend Robert Redford and Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin have teamed up to bring the work of one of their favorite authors to the small screen, in the AMC drama Dark Winds. Based on author Tony Hillerman‘s “Leaphorn and Chee” book series, the 1970s-set Dark Winds follows...

