Interview: Breakout Season Planned for 2022 California DB/WR Michael Sutton-Shy

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big breakout year for Class of 2022 two-way athlete Michael Sutton-Shy had to be slightly delayed during the 2020 season with an abbreviated high school football schedule in California. Still, the 5-10, 170-pound, developing talent laid the foundation for that spotlight grabbing senior year after hauling in 14 passes for 247 yards with three scores and putting an end to 25 plays, 12 solo, with two tackles for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and one pass broken up. Adding to the excitement of it all, Sutton’s junior season was his first at the varsity level and first playing receiver and linebacker. His efforts on defense brought first team All-Sunset League honors.

