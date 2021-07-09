Barrette Outdoor expansion to bring 162 jobs

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a fly fishing guide led Chris Quillen, a customer service manager with the Tennessee Valley Authority, and BTES Director of Engineering Clayton Dowell through the South Holston tailwater, just downstream of the South Holston Dam in Bristol, Tennessee. TVA fisheries biologists also gathered samples there to check the health of the fish population. Both activities were part of an event organized by TVA, said Mary Ellen Miller, community relations program manager for TVA’s Boone Dam repair project. Miller said that about 75 people attended, including U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, and Jim Bryson, Tennessee’s deputy commissioner for parks and conservation. “South Holston [Tailwater] has a $4 million impact on the region annually,” Miller said. “The purpose [of this event] was really to bring together representatives of a number of agencies and officials who see the value of tourism in our region.”