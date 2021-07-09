Cancel
Barrette Outdoor expansion to bring 162 jobs

Rogersville Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Barrette Outdoor Living officials announced last week that the company will expand operations in Hawkins County. “Job creation in rural Tennessee is crucial to our state’s economic success, and I thank Barrette Outdoor Living...

www.therogersvillereview.com

