Bucks star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled as “doubtful” for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Earlier in the day, coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis “had a good day and is making good progress,” according to Mark Medina of USA Today. As Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic noted, Budenholzer said that Antetokounmpo was able to do some on-court work, saying, “I’m just going to leave it (that) he did court work. So he’s making progress and we’re pleased that he’s making progress.”