So what is going on in the old Lufkin Parks and Recreation building in Lufkin? I don't have all the answers, but I do know they have been working on it for some time. Today Lufkinites will notice the mural for the now defunct Lufkin Conroe Telephone Exchange has gotten a bit of a, how can I put this gently, breezeway? Windows have been revealed during renovations. The plan is to turn the building into loft apartments upstairs, and office space for rent downstairs.