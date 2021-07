Boat owners are urged to clean, drain and dry all watercraft after use at any body of water to prevent the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels. Zebra mussels are believed to have arrived in North America as a stowaway in freshwater ballasts in commercial vessels from Europe sometime around 1986. The mussel was first discovered in the Great Lakes in Lake St. Clair in June 1988. Since then, the transport of the zebra mussel throughout much of North America has taken place and has spread to many waterways in the U.S. and Canada.