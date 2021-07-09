64 Adoptable Dogs Waiting At The County Shelter And Cleveland APL For Their Forever Homes

During the apex of the pandemic, animal shelters were adopting out so many dogs that it was almost impossible to find a four-legged friend to take home. Unfortunately, shelters are starting to fill back up again. But if you're looking to adopt a dog, you're in luck. The Cuyahoga County Shelter (9500 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View, 216-525-7877) and The Cleveland Animal Protective League (1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland, 216-771-4616) both have a plethora of dogs available so take a look and you can have a new furry pal in no time.