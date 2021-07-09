Cancel
Cleveland, OH

64 Adoptable Dogs Waiting At The County Shelter And Cleveland APL For Their Forever Homes

Cleveland Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the apex of the pandemic, animal shelters were adopting out so many dogs that it was almost impossible to find a four-legged friend to take home. Unfortunately, shelters are starting to fill back up again. But if you're looking to adopt a dog, you're in luck. The Cuyahoga County Shelter (9500 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View, 216-525-7877) and The Cleveland Animal Protective League (1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland, 216-771-4616) both have a plethora of dogs available so take a look and you can have a new furry pal in no time.

photos.clevescene.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Shelters#Apl#1729 Willey Ave
