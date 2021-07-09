After four years at the Laclede County Fair, the Ranch Rodeo is proving to be a crowd favorite for fairgoers, involving fast paced action with cowboys and cowgirls on horseback handling cattle using traditional working ranch methods. Organizer Norman Cunningham has been involved with ranch rodeos for several years in other areas and was asked to start one in Laclede County. Cunningham, along with several volunteers, help judge and organize the event. This year drew teams of mostly local competitors according to Cunningham. “Each team goes by an overall name,” Cunningham said. The eight teams included in this year’s ranch rodeo were Brush Creek Bandits, Swag Ranch, Roberts Cattle Company, Bouldin Livestock, Willard Asphalt, Wall Street Cattle Company, Newman Cattle Company and Cowboys for Christ. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.