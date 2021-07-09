Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laclede County, MO

Ranch Rodeo

By CHRISTY DIEMAN • EDITOR@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter four years at the Laclede County Fair, the Ranch Rodeo is proving to be a crowd favorite for fairgoers, involving fast paced action with cowboys and cowgirls on horseback handling cattle using traditional working ranch methods. Organizer Norman Cunningham has been involved with ranch rodeos for several years in other areas and was asked to start one in Laclede County. Cunningham, along with several volunteers, help judge and organize the event. This year drew teams of mostly local competitors according to Cunningham. “Each team goes by an overall name,” Cunningham said. The eight teams included in this year’s ranch rodeo were Brush Creek Bandits, Swag Ranch, Roberts Cattle Company, Bouldin Livestock, Willard Asphalt, Wall Street Cattle Company, Newman Cattle Company and Cowboys for Christ. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rodeos#Cattle#The Laclede County Fair#The Ranch Rodeo#Roberts Cattle Company#Newman Cattle Company#Lcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
ABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy