From 40lbs to 1400lbs, Bluefin Tuna Off the Cape Entice Anglers

By CAI
capeandislands.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBluefin tuna are back, and reports of a strong bite south of Martha's Vineyard have anglers raring to fish. Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water magazine joins us to talk about how fishermen target bluefin, which can range from 40lbs to 1,400lbs. Plus we've got the latest fishing news on stripers moving to cooler waters and fluke showing up in good numbers.

Bluefin Tuna, Tuna Fishing, Anglers, The Water
