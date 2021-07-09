Cancel
Wendy Williams Faces Backlash For Insensitive, ‘Hateful’ Remarks About Black TikToker’s Death

By Jeroslyn Johnson
 8 days ago
Wendy Williams became a trending topic once again on Thursday for all the wrong reasons. The daytime talk show host was slammed on social media after she insensitively segued into a story about the death of a young Black Tik Tok star, NY Post reports. While dishing for her popular Hot Topics segment, the self-proclaimed “queen of media” transitioned into a shady discussion of TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller.

