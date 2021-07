PROS This gut-renovated unit is on the second floor of an 1899 four-family that’s newly converted to condominiums. Enter into a spacious, wide-open living and dining room with hardwood floors and a recessed Bluetooth speaker system. There’s a small office off the living room, plus a bath with patterned tiles. The primary bedroom in front features a walk-in closet and a bright, stylish bath with large step-in shower. Off the dining area, the kitchen includes quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, floating wood shelves, and a stacked washer and dryer. A second, good-sized bedroom gets lots of light at the back of the unit. Condo includes basement storage and deeded parking. CONS There’s no outdoor space.