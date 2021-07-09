Two More Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Gay Man In Spain

A suspected gang member who was allegedly involved in a shooting in the Bronx that sent two children diving for cover has been arrested by New York police, officials said.Michael Lopez, 27, was arrested on Friday at his stepfather’s home in Harlem, New York.He faces charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges – with further charges anticipated.If convicted, Mr Lopez could face up a maximum of 25 years in prison.“It took days for the suspect to be apprehended. But what we really needed was for the public to come to us immediately to let us know...