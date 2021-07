Ternion Sound has released their full Infrasound Family Reunion set with a video featuring professional and fan-captured footage. It’s Ternion Sound‘s world, and we’re just living in it. Since concerts resumed after quarantine, the renowned bass music trio has come roaring out of the gates with a flood of new music and live appearances. From Michigan to Kansas City to California, the group has greeted fans with high-energy classics, brand new tunes, and adventurous song selection affectionately known as “risky doubles.” Now, you can enjoy a brand new Ternion Sound Set, complete with visuals, lights, and fan reaction, from the comfort of your own home. Ternion Sound has their full Infrasound Family Reunion set on YouTube, featuring over an hour of spectacular music and visuals.