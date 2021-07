As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, it is more important than ever for pharmacists to be equipped with the knowledge and resources to bust the myths surrounding vaccinations, particularly in preparation for the upcoming influenza season, which is expected to occur from October 2021 to May 2022.1 Infection can be caused by both A and B strains of the influenza virus. Annual flu vaccines protect against the A and B strains that research has predicted to be the most prevalent in the upcoming season.2 However, much like the COVID-19 vaccines, not all influenza vaccines are created equal. Understanding the key differences between the available flu vaccinations can help pharmacists make the most appropriate vaccine recommendations for their patients.2,3.