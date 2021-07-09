Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is arguably one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now. It features a 11-inch 2560 x 1600 pixels display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, and 8,000mAh battery. The tablet also comes with S-Pen support, and includes wireless Dex technology to offer a mini desktop experience. All these features take the tablet’s starting price tag to $650. So if you’ve bought the Galaxy Tab S7 or are planning to, it makes sense to get a case to safeguard your investment. There are a number of cases and covers available for the tablet in the market, and to make your buying decision easier, we’ve selected the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases you can buy today.