SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will send 472 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics. It is the second-largest team sent overseas by the country since the 2004 Athens Games. The Australian Olympic Committee said that 254 women and 218 men would travel to Tokyo for the games which begin July 23. Australia sent 482 athletes to Athens. No. 1-ranked women's tennis player Ash Barty will be one of 16 Indigenous athletes on the team. The Australians will compete in 33 sports. That includes fielding athletes in four new Olympic sports. They are karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.