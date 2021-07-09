Cancel
'Lovecraft Country' creator Misha Green signs on to make shows for Apple

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen will create TV content for Apple's streaming service. Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green has signed an overall deal with Apple TV+ just days after it was confirmed that the show won't return to HBO for a second season. According to a Variety report, Green has signed a deal that...

