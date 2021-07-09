'Lovecraft Country' creator Misha Green signs on to make shows for Apple

Lovecraft Country fans were shocked and disappointed this week by the news that the series would not be continuing with a second season. This was especially surprising considering HBO's Casey Bloys said earlier this year that they were "very hopeful" about continuing the show. Since the news broke, the show's creator, Misha Green, has been sharing some information about her plans for the second season. "THE NEXT GENERATION... Season two of Lovecraft Country begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits precisely where The United States used to sit -- Welcome to the SOVEREIGN STATES OF AMERICA," Green shared on Twitter yesterday. Green took to the social media site again today to share more details about the cancelled season.