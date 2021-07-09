Cancel
Congress & Courts

Malinowski files amended transaction reports

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) submitted two amended Periodic Transaction Reports with the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday that addresses incongruities related to previous disclosures of his stock trades. “These submissions reflect previously disclosed transactions which appeared on either the Congressman’s annual or periodic transaction reports and...

newjerseyglobe.com

New Jersey State
Person
Tom Malinowski
#The New Jersey Globe
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Ethics
U.S. House of Representatives
Congress & Courtsnewjerseyhills.com

Rep. Malinowski will host virtual Q&A on Child Tax Credit on Thursday, July 15

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-7, will host a virtual Q&A to discuss the Child Tax Credit from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, via Zoom video conference. Rep. Malinowski will host a virtual Child Tax Credit Q&A for residents of New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District as an opportunity for constituents to learn about the expanded tax credit provided by the American Rescue Plan and to ask questions. Rep. Malinowski will be joined by a representative from the IRS, and area constituents.
Congress & CourtsNew Jersey Globe

Malinowski faces another ethics complaint over late stock trade disclosures

A conservative non-profit filed another ethics complaint against Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) over his continued failure to comply with stock disclosure requirements imposed on members of Congress Tuesday. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Tuesday filed a second complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics over Malinowski’s failure...
Congress & CourtsNew Jersey Globe

Lawmakers reintroduce federal Daniel’s Law

New Jersey’s federal representatives restarted a push to bolster privacy protections for federal judges first undertaken in response to the attempted assassination of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas. “No federal judge should ever have to live fearing that their commitment to serving the public could make their family a...
PoliticsNew Jersey Globe

Ties between Kean, Malinowski families goes back to Lincoln administration

The relationship between the Kean and Malinowski families goes back to the Civil War when two clans were both political allies of Abraham Lincoln. Col. John Kean, the great-great-grandfather of Senate Minority Leader Thomas Kean, Jr., was among the founders of the New Jersey Republican Party in 1856. Simon Cameron, a former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, was the great-great-grandfather of Rep. Tom Malinowski’s step-father, Blair Clark.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

