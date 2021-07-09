Cancel
Cycling

'I don’t think I can ever be compared to the great Eddy Merckx': Cavendish opens up about equalling Tour de France record

cyclingweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I don’t think I can ever be compared to the great Eddy Merckx, the greatest male road cyclist of all time, but I think to equal the number of stage victories...and I think for someone who doesn’t follow cycling a lot, it’s something they can put into perspective. For the people who don’t really follow cycling, if it can inspire them to get on a bike, if a British rider has done that, that’s the biggest thing I can take from it I guess."

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

Eddy Merckx
Mark Cavendish
Michael Mørkøv
#Tour De France#British#Gc
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Cycling world reacts to Mark Cavendish's 34th Tour de France stage win

Following Mark Cavendish's historic 34th stage win at the Tour de France, the cycling world has been quick to laud the achievement of the Briton. Cavendish sprinted to his fourth stage success of this year's race in Carcassonne on Friday afternoon to equal Eddy Merckx's long-standing record of 34 stage wins in the race.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Eddy Merckx criticises Mathieu van der Poel's decision to quit Tour de France

Eddy Merckx has expressed his disappointment at Mathieu van der Poel quitting the Tour de France, saying that the Dutchman should not have done so. Van der Poel won stage two of this year’s race and wore the yellow jersey for six days before abandoning on the morning of stage nine, citing the need to recover and prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games where he will try and win gold in the mountain bike event.
CyclingWNCY

Cycling-Cavendish closes on Merckx’s Tour stage win record

VALENCE, France (Reuters) -Mark Cavendish edged closer to Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour de France stage wins record on Tuesday when he claimed his third victory in this year’s race. The Briton won a bunch sprint to take the 10th stage, a 190.7km ride from Albertville, to rack up his 33rd...
CyclingNBC Sports

Mark Cavendish denied first chance at Tour de France record by breakaway

NIMES, France — Rarely in the spotlight, Nils Politt struggled to believe victory was his when it finally came at the Tour de France. After dropping his last remaining rivals on the road leading to the city of Nimes in southern France, the German rider hit his helmet several times and shook his head as if to say, “I can’t believe it.”
CyclingBBC

Tour de France - Cavendish aims for record-equalling win

Luke Rowe had a long and lonely ride to the finish of stage 11 where he missed the time cut for the first time in his career. The Ineos Grenadiers rider fell behind early in the day on arguably the toughest stage of this year's race, which was won by Wout van Aert.
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Cavendish secures THIRD Tour de France stage win of 2021 and the 33rd of his career after a controlled ride in Valence to move within one of Eddy Merckx's all-time record

Mark Cavendish moved to within one win of Eddy Merckx's all-time record as he collected his 33rd career Tour de France victory on stage 10 into Valence. The Manxman held off the charge of Wout Van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to take his third win of this year's race and move to the brink of the record.
Cyclingbicycling.com

Can Mark Cavendish Catch (and Pass) Eddy Merckx?

Mark Cavendish wasn’t even supposed to be riding the 2021 Tour de France. Heck, he wasn’t even supposed to be racing at all. At least, that’s what many of us thought after four lackluster seasons in which the Manx Missile won a measly two races. Without a contract heading into 2021, it looked as if the then-35-year-old had no other choice but to retire.
CyclingTelegraph

Mark Cavendish scrapes home to beat Tour de France time cut as Ben O'Connor slashes Tadej Pogacar's lead

Untouchable Pogacar retains leader's yellow jersey. It is difficult to think of a Tour de France which has featured as many tears in the opening week as this one. From Mark Cavendish weeping with joy after winning his first Tour stage in five years into Fougeres last Tuesday, to Dylan Teuns dedicating his stage win in Le Grand-Bornand on Saturday to his recently-deceased grandfather, to the poor riders who missed the time cut at the end of another brutal stage, their faces contorted in misery after five hours in the wind and rain only to be told they were going home.
BicyclesPosted by
Cyclingnews

How much does a Tour de France bike cost?

It's no secret that riders in the Tour de France get some of the best cycling tech available. One of the many perks of being a professional cyclist is getting to ride the best road bikes in the world and not having to pay for them. However, while these bikes...
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Cavendish WILL keep racing for the foreseeable future after equaling Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins by claiming his fourth stage victory of this year's competition at the age of 36

Mark Cavendish wants to keep on racing for the foreseeable future after once again proving himself at the highest level during the Tour de France. The 36-year-old won his fourth stage of this year's race on Friday to equal the record of 34 Tour stage wins held by the great Eddy Merckx - continuing a remarkable resurgence since fearing his career was over last winter.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Relaxed and appreciative Mark Cavendish looks to finish 'hardest Tour de France I've done' by 'leaving a good mark'

Mark Cavendish was the last of the selected Deceuninck - Quick-Step riders to arrive to the Tour de France rest day press conference. He sat down, smiled across at his boss Patrick Lefevere, nodded at team-mate Julian Alaphilippe, and then looked across at Kasper Asgreen who was engrossed with what looked like a piece of cotton in his hand, twiddling it in his fingers.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

'I was afraid he wouldn't make it to Paris': Michael Mørkøv expresses relief that Mark Cavendish survived Tour de France mountains

Michael Mørkøv has revealed that he feared Mark Cavendish would miss the time cut in one of the Tour de France's mountain stages. The Deceuninck - Quick-Step sprinter has enjoyed a remarkable Tour, winning four sprint stages and holding a commanding lead in the points classification with just Saturday's time trial and Sunday's processional stage in Paris to go.
CyclingSkySports

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish left to wait for historic stage win as Matej Mohoric solos to stage 19 victory

Mark Cavendish must wait until the Champs-Elysees on Sunday for his chance to make more Tour de France history after Matej Mohoric won stage 19 out of a breakaway in Libourne. The largely flat 207km stage from Mourenx promised to be one of two remaining opportunities for Cavendish to move clear of Eddy Merckx and score his 35th career Tour stage win, but the breakaway had other ideas as Mohoric took his second stage of the race.

