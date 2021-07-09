'I don’t think I can ever be compared to the great Eddy Merckx': Cavendish opens up about equalling Tour de France record

Untouchable Pogacar retains leader's yellow jersey. It is difficult to think of a Tour de France which has featured as many tears in the opening week as this one. From Mark Cavendish weeping with joy after winning his first Tour stage in five years into Fougeres last Tuesday, to Dylan Teuns dedicating his stage win in Le Grand-Bornand on Saturday to his recently-deceased grandfather, to the poor riders who missed the time cut at the end of another brutal stage, their faces contorted in misery after five hours in the wind and rain only to be told they were going home.