'I don’t think I can ever be compared to the great Eddy Merckx': Cavendish opens up about equalling Tour de France record
"I don’t think I can ever be compared to the great Eddy Merckx, the greatest male road cyclist of all time, but I think to equal the number of stage victories...and I think for someone who doesn’t follow cycling a lot, it’s something they can put into perspective. For the people who don’t really follow cycling, if it can inspire them to get on a bike, if a British rider has done that, that’s the biggest thing I can take from it I guess."www.cyclingweekly.com
Comments / 0