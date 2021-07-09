McCurry gets lobbying post at Ørsted
Davon McCurry was appointed deputy head of market and government affairs at offshore wind developer Ørsted, the group announced Friday. “We are thrilled Davon is part of our team,” said Maddy Urbish, Head of Government Affairs and Policy for New Jersey. “His extensive legislative and government affairs experience will be beneficial to us as we develop our Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 projects and introduce significant projects of statewide importance.”newjerseyglobe.com
