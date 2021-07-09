Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willingboro, NJ

McCurry gets lobbying post at Ørsted

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavon McCurry was appointed deputy head of market and government affairs at offshore wind developer Ørsted, the group announced Friday. “We are thrilled Davon is part of our team,” said Maddy Urbish, Head of Government Affairs and Policy for New Jersey. “His extensive legislative and government affairs experience will be beneficial to us as we develop our Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 projects and introduce significant projects of statewide importance.”

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Burlington Township, NJ
Willingboro, NJ
Government
City
Willingboro, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Wind#Offshore Wind#Environmental Commission#Office Of Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 1

Community Policy