Week Ahead in Banking: July 12, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Wednesday, July 14

2:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan will sentence Best Electronics founder Amit Agarwal, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmission business to facilitate the exchange of $900,000 between the U.S. and Colombia. His attorneys have called for time served. Prosecutors have asked for 30 to 37 months’ imprisonment.

The case is U.S. v. Agarwal, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cr-00838. For Agarwal: Peter Skinner of Boies Schiller Flexner and Brendan Quigley of Baker Botts. For the government: Tara La Morte and Cecilia Vogel

Friday, July 16

10:00 a.m. - U.S. Bank National Association, which serves as a trustee for commercial mortgage-backed securities, will ask U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe to appoint a receiver to oversee a hotel near Times Square.

The borrower has said a receiver is unnecessary.

The case is U.S. Bank National Association v. 767 8th Ave LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-cv-04913. For the trustee: John Doherty and William Hao of Alston & Bird. For the hotel: Stacey Lara of Rosenberg & Estis.

