Wendy Williams gets online backlash for the "weird" way she discussed the shooting death of a 19-year-old TikTok star
"I have no idea who this person is, neither does one person in this building," Williams said in a viral clip from Wednesday's The Wendy Williams Show, referring to TikTok star Swavy, who was killed on Monday morning. She added: "Well, he's a TikTok star. He's got more followers than me." After a minute of chatter, Williams said: "Here he is. He's 19 and he was murdered Monday morning." That prompted an audible gasp arose from the audience.www.primetimer.com
