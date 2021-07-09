Cancel
Wendy Williams gets online backlash for the "weird" way she discussed the shooting death of a 19-year-old TikTok star

"I have no idea who this person is, neither does one person in this building," Williams said in a viral clip from Wednesday's The Wendy Williams Show, referring to TikTok star Swavy, who was killed on Monday morning. She added: "Well, he's a TikTok star. He's got more followers than me." After a minute of chatter, Williams said: "Here he is. He's 19 and he was murdered Monday morning." That prompted an audible gasp arose from the audience.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

TikTok star Swavy dies at 19 in shooting

Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S on TikTok, has reportedly died on July 5. The news was confirmed by his friend and YouTuber Damaury Mikula who posted about the incident on social media. Mikula described the death as “so f**king dumb” and said that Swavy had “got shot”. Miller...
Wendy Williams Dragged For Insensitive Report On TikTok Star Swavy's Murder

The 4th of July weekend ended in tragedy for the family of Matima Miller, better known as "Swavy" and "Babyface" online. The popular TikTok star boasts millions of followers on the video-centered app, and he was mourned by the tens of thousands of fans who couldn't believe he was gone. According to reports, it was on Monday (July 5) when police responded to a scene in Delaware where Miller had been gunned down. There haven't been many updates or details regarding the shooting shared by investigators, but Wendy Williams used the story on her "Hot Topics" and it didn't bode over well with the public.
The Independent

Bizarre way Wendy Williams reports on TikTok star’s death leaves internet stunned

A clip of Wendy Williams’ bizarre reporting of a TikTok star’s death has infuriated people on the web.In it, she grumbles extensively about how her follower count compares to Swavy - real name Matima Miller - and how she doesn’t use the video-sharing platform, before eventually discussing the fact that he had just been murdered.“I don’t take this lightly, but this is the most unhinged Wendy [Williams] moment ever,” one person wrote on Twitter.The clip begins with Wendy doing what she does — setting up her Hot Topics segment. “I have no idea who this person is. Neither does Norman....
Swavy's Family Vow To Get 'Justice' After TikTok Star's Death Aged 19

The family of TikTok star Swavy has vowed to get "justice" for his death, after he was shot and killed aged 19 in a "senseless act of gun violence." Swavy, real name Matima Miller, was shot on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware. He was taken to hospital before succumbing to his injuries, according to a statement released by the Wilmington Police Department.
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Television Talk Show Host Wendy Williams has been blogged about doing some pretty unusual things she has done on her show the past year and half or so. Everything from farting on set, forgetting things, looking lost, getting checked, about her facts in stories, you name it bloggers have been all over it. However her recent stunt has folks upset and as well they should be. During Wendy’s hot topics she decided to make TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, a topic when she said “I have no idea who this is,” … “Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building.” then she went on to say that he had more followers then her etc, etc. What’s wrong with her saying this? Wendy Williams had all this all to say just to segue that Swavy had been murdered.
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams Did A Segment On A Murdered TikTok Star, And Many Felt It Was Very Disrespectful

Over the past 13 years, Wendy Williams has proven herself to be a stalwart success in the world of daytime talk shows, although her reputation isn't quite what it used to be, largely due to questionable segments and awkward moments becoming more and more of a regular occurrence. Case in point: Williams took the most bizarre and uncomfortable route possible in addressing the recent death of 19-year-old TikTok star Swavy, who was shot on Monday and later died in the hospital. Rather than approaching the tragic topic directly, Williams took a weirdly disturbing scenic route that drew quite a lot of negative feedback on social media.
'The Talk' Reportedly Replaces Sharon Osbourne With 'Wendy Williams' Alum

Speculation has been rampant over who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk since her exit from the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview. Well now we know who will likely replace Osbourne, as The Wrap reports this past Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot. O'Connell was once up for potentially replacing Wendy Williams during her health struggles, filling in for the host during her absences. But now the Stand By Me star will join the group on The Talk.
Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter Jr : Everything You Need To Know

Kevin Hunter Jr, 20, has a strong bond with his mom Wendy Williams! Here’s more to know about the talk show host’s only son. Fans of Wendy Williams, 56, shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the daytime talk show host is incredibly close with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 20. Wendy hasn’t been shy about sharing what a strong connection she has with her only child on social media. Wendy’s son has stood by the talk show host many times in recent years, showing that he’s growing into a caring and supportive young man, especially through some of the harder times that Wendy has gone through in her long career. Want to learn more about Wendy Williams’ son Kevin? Here’s more about Kevin Hunter Jr. below.

