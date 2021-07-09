Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes delves into his accusations that NBC News leaders derailed his Harvey Weinstein exposé
"In his new HBO docuseries Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, which premieres July 12, Farrow doesn’t hold back from accusing the network of cozying up to Weinstein and derailing his story—but stops shy of connecting the dots like he did in his 2019 book of the same name," reports The Daily Beast's Cheyenne Roundtree. "Farrow claimed that NBC News’ top brass irresponsibly folded for Weinstein because not only was he personally lobbying executives to kill the story and threatening to bury the network in lawsuits, but he also used the then-private sexual-assault allegations against Today show host Matt Lauer as leverage."www.primetimer.com
