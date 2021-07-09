Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

9 Slurpee Drinkers Who Went All Out On 7-Eleven’s “Bring Your Own Cup Day”

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeZGE_0asKwRIe00

Sunday, July 11th, is National Slurpee Day. Yes... 7/11.

While 7-Eleven does not do this promotion anymore, here is a look back at their famous “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

WHY.

What else are you supposed to do with a sled in July?

Rules are meant to be broken, right?

These boots are made for.... slurpin?

So... what happened to the animal that was in that 10 gallon tank, sir?

Is that a... oh my.

Imagine getting pulled over slurpin’ on this bottle.

You’re going to need more than three friends to finish that.

Just don’t plug it in...

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slurpee#7 Eleven#Food Drink#Channel 955#Instagram A#7eleven#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Kiddie Pools to Toilet Bowls: 7-11 Bring Your Own Cup Day was Legendary

7-Eleven is more than just a convenience store; it's also the creator of one of America's favorite things- the slurpee! This sweet, colorful, slushy drink is an iconic experience that we should all have at least once. Slurpee fans are well acquainted with the array of flavors, the brain freeze, and the Free Slurpee Day that occurs every year. Another slurpee-related holiday of the past was Bring Your Own Cup Day, which got out of hand for a hilarious reason.
Weathermichiganchronicle.com

Celebrate Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven This Sunday

7‑Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing. On July 1, 7‑Eleven will drop one FREE SMALL Slurpee drink coupon* into the accounts of all 7Rewards® loyalty app members. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, so customers can get their birthday present from 7‑Eleven when it’s convenient for them.
Food & DrinksWALA-TV FOX10

7-Eleven Day is canceled again. But you can still get a free Slurpee

(CNN) -- Bad news for Slurpee fans: 7-Eleven Day is canceled for the second year in a row. But the good news is you can still get a free Slurpee any day in July. 7-Eleven has celebrated its birthday July 11 every year since 2002 by offering free Slurpees to anyone who walks in the door. Last summer, as Covid-19 cases were surging, the convenience retailer canceled 7-Eleven Day and instead dropped a coupon in the accounts of 7Rewards loyalty app members for a free medium Slurpee.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street.In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining how the woman accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.The situation escalated when the woman in question decided to call the police, accusing the other women of “threatening” her, and admitting to being racist.“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” the woman says.Over 2.6m...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
Restaurantsrollingout.com

Entire restaurant crew quits at the same time

After an alleged argument with management, an entire McDonald’s crew in California walked out mid-shift — leaving nothing but a sign on the door. A viral video posted June 28 on Tiktok shows an empty McDonald’s restaurant in the middle of the day — customers outside, no staff inside. There was simply a sign on the door which read, “Everyone quit | We are closed.”
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman tries to lure dog named Boba into traffic on NYC street as she berates Asian owner for walking it without a leash and threatens to call police

A woman was filmed attempting to lure a dog named Boba into a New York City street as she berated its owner for not keeping it on a leash and threatened to call the police. A video initially posted on Reddit's PublicFreakout page shows the woman, who is white and has not been named, arguing with the dog owner, an Asian man, on a sidewalk. It's unclear when and where the video was recorded.
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

Taco Bell Employee Jumps Into Kitchen Sink to Celebrate Last Day of Work

A Taco Bell employee has been filmed jumping into a kitchen sink on his last day of work, in a video watched nearly 19 million times on TikTok. The clip shows TikTok user Steven, who uses the handle @undeaddot, standing on a small stepladder next to a large sink filled to the brim with water and suds, in the kitchen of a Taco Bell restaurant in West Virginia.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘All they’re hurting are the minimum wage workers that have to clean it up’: Viral TikTok shows vegan activist pouring red paint at KFC

Video of vegan activists defacing an Australian Kentucky Fried Chicken has people frustrated on behalf of the workers that had to deal with them. The footage was initially shared by @thevganbooty on TikTok, who captioned her own video “crazy vegan pours blood everywhere in KFC.” It’s unclear why she wrote that, but a grabby caption presumably helps gain a video more attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy