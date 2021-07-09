There is a persistent rumor floating around Lake County that Fore Family Vineyards is a group of four families who make wine. Let me dissuade you from that idea immediately. Fore is actually the last name of the owners, Jim and Diane Fore, and, if you noticed, is spelled differently than the number. They, along with their son Eric, bought 100 acres of land just off Bottle Rock Road in Cobb in 2000, planted sixteen acres with several different varietals, such as Grenache Blanc, Grenache Noir, Syrah, Mourvedre, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Zinfandel. Then, three years ago they opened their tasting room on the corner of 2nd and Main in downtown Kelseyville and began selling their wines directly to the people of Lake County. So if anyone tries to tell you otherwise, feel free to educate them.