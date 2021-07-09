The Juicy’s Pizza Experience

By the time Marinda Scott brought my wife and me the second pizza, I was completely overwhelmed. I had moved into my second page of notes and was losing track of what I had written for each item. I had to move my notebook to another table to find room to write. Appetizers, salad, pizzas, beer, and wine all covered the tabletop. I had started to feel lost. Was it Juicy’s Favorite or Nancy’s Favorite that had the cream sauce? And which cream sauce was it again? I couldn’t remember. Then Marinda came out, carrying the third pizza.