Music Adds July 9, 2021

By Crystal Bunch
Cover picture for the article**** Highlights**** Ear candy: Modest Mouse: The Golden Casket In your face beats: Clipping: Wriggle Expanded A smooth blend of R&B and Soul: Hiatus Kaiyote: Mood Valiant ****Notable Singles**** Romy.K:My Love is Motion:Reggae Michael Franti and Spearhead-Good Day for a Good Day: Reggae Within Temptation:Shed My Skin: Heavy Rock John McEuen with the Oak Ridge Boys: Hey You: Country/Americana ****Band/Album/Label/Genre**** Hiatus Kaiyote/Mood Valiant/Ninja Tune/R&B-Hip Hop Clipping /Wriggle Expanded/Sub Pop/Rap- Hip hop Jesse Marchant/Antelope Running/Anti Fragile/Indie Rock Drew Beskin/Problematic for the People /Super Canoe/Pop Rock Meggie Lennon/Sounds From Your Lips/Mothland/Alt Rock Babehoven/Nastavi, Calliope EP/Self Released/Alt Rock A Place to Bury Strangers/Hologram/Dedstrange/Goth Royal Canoe/Sidelining/Paper Bag Records/Alternative Bonifrate/Corisco/Overseas Artists Recordings/Psych Typical Sisters/Love Beam/Clandestine Label Services/Jazz-Electronic The Tin Can Collective/Axiomatic Alarm Clock/Tin Can Records/Alt-Indie Dave McMurray/Grateful Dedication/Blue Note Records/Jazz Orrin Evans/The Magic of Now/Smoke Session Records/Jazz Jesse Brock/Streamliner/Sound Biscuit Production/Folk Acute Inflections/400/Self Released/Jazz Kristin Callahan/Lost in a Dream/Self Released/Jazz Vocalist Max Highstein/Tiptoes/Desert Heart Recordings/Jazz John Chin/Anything Mose!/Self Released/Jazz Adeline/An Old Time Album/Self Released/Folk Bluegrass Jared Rabin/Cold Rain and Snow/Golden Twine Music/Folk Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band/Banned/Anti-/Chill Modest Mouse/The Golden Casket/Epic/Rock/Alt Joshua Jern Jazz/Lockdown/.Ch.ill. Jazz/jazz- Big Band Mike Clark & Michael Zilber/Mike Drop/Sunnyside Communications/jazz Moors and McCumber/Survival/Self Released/Rock Elohim/Journey to the Center of Myself/Heroine Music Group -ONErpm/Electronic John Carroll Kirby/Septet/Stones Throw/Jazz Gaspard Augé/Escapades/Genesis - Ed Banger Records -Because Music/Electronic Mother Mother/Inside/Warner/Alt Rock.

