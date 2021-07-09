Hallmark Channel cancels Good Witch after seven seasons

The dramedy series starring Catherine Bell based on her series of TV movies of the same name won't return for an eighth season. The Season 7 finale on July 25 will mark the series finale. Good Witch launched as a Hallmark film series in 2008 that spawned six sequels, becoming a TV series in 2015. “Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” said Randy Pope, Hallmark's senior vice president of programming and development. “We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”