Hip-hop mogul Damon Dash to star in a docuseries that will rebut previous reality TV portrayals

Primetimer
 8 days ago
Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z, has been involved in reality TV shows in the past, from WE TV's Growing Up Hip Hop to BET’s Ultimate Hustler. But Dash's docuseries In Love for a Living "will focus on his life and that of his fiancee Raquel Horn and their 8-month-old son Dusko," according to Deadline. "The series will cover his work and his home life and will also touch on the subject of IVF, which he and Horn, an author and advocate for women trying to conceive, are proponents of." In Love for a Living will be used to launch his streaming service Damon Dash Studios. “I have my own television network; I have my own streaming service and it only makes sense for me to make my own show,” says Dash, adding: “I’ve been on a couple of shows. I was on Growing Up Hip Hop and a couple of other ones with BET and VH1, and I never really liked the way the narrator portrayed me or the way we were projected and I wanted to just showcase the reality of what it just looks like to be in a great relationship, as opposed to just showcasing the trauma and the dysfunction of our culture. I wanted to showcase what it looks like to have a healthy, normal, loving relationship and come from this world.”

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

