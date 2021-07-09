Cancel
Chicago, IL

Ford talks cannabis equity during recent virtual town hall

By Igor Studenkov
Austin Weekly News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a Cannabis Equity virtual town hall held July 8, State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-8th) and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s former Chicago City Council floor leader, touted some progress on proposed legislation that would give minority business owners more opportunities to get cannabis dispensary licenses while emphasizing that they still have a lot of work to do to address the current disparities.

