Jamie Lynn Spears announces she's writing her memoir amid her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship drama

 8 days ago
The former Zoey 101 star's book I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out is due to be released on Jan. 18, 2022. According to a description from the publisher, the book will allow the younger Spears to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”

www.primetimer.com

