Keene, NH

Your Words: Keene High School class of 1971 to celebrate 50th reunion

Keene Sentinel
 9 days ago

Classmates of the Keene High School Class of 1971 will be celebrating their 50th Reunion Sept. 24, 25 and 26, 2021. On Friday night, Sept. 24, there will be an informal social (cash bar) at the Italian Club, 97 Wood St., from 5-10 p.m. The 50th Reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 5-11 p.m. at the Keene Country Club, 755 West Hill Road, with cocktails (cash bar), dinner, dancing and a fun photo booth. Cost will be $25 per person. On Sunday, Sept. 26, there will be a casual picnic at the Keene Elks Camp, 266 East Surry Road, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Invitations will be mailed to classmates during the month of August. Please contact any of the following Planning Team Members with any questions: Jon Baldvins at jonbaldvins@gmail.com; David Orgaz at dorgaz@masiello.com; Mitchell Shakour at mitchell@shoppernews.com; Sue Silver at flamingosilver@yahoo.com; Deb Rousseau at igband@comcast.net; Gary Wheelock at gwheelock53@aol.com.

