UPDATEDx2: More Details On Torn ACL Keeping Bayley Out For Nine Months

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 2: A new report has some additional information on the injury that will keep Bayley out of action for nine months. Fightful Select reports that according to people in WWE, Bayley was training with another WWE star and her knee “popped.” The site notes that the injury may actually end up causing plans to change for some incoming talent. The injury is said to be a freak accident that happened while she was chain wrestling with the other star during WWE’s mandatory return to the Performance Center.

