Infrastructure bill will benefit everyone, even locally
Infrastructure is an issue that affects all of us, for better or worse, and regardless of our political leanings. While Congress is frequently criticized by both sides for its perceived inability or indifference toward accomplishing anything to help the American people, Congressman Jake Auchincloss’ work on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has brought the regional bike and walking trail in North Attleboro another step closer to reality.www.thesunchronicle.com
Comments / 0