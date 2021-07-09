Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers Mark New Beginning With ‘Exit Wounds’
Jakob Dylan (photo by Yasmin Than) Though they’ve been making music since 1989, The Wallflowers didn’t grab the world’s attention until seven years into their career, when they released their second studio album, Bringing Down the Horse. With hardly any warning, this record would prove to be not only a commercial success — it’s certified quadruple platinum, selling more than 4 million copies since its release — but also a timeless cultural artifact as its second single, “One Headlight,” topped Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Adult Alternative Songs” chart earlier this year.www.nodepression.com
