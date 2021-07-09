Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Electric Vehicle Awareness Survey

goshenindiana.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Goshen, Department of Environmental Resilience is launching an online public survey about electric vehicles at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBCY5DF . The survey is designed to gather information about what the public knows regarding electric vehicles. As the overall makeup of mobile technologies shifts from internal combustion to electric, the City believes it is important to be aware of the opportunities and be ready to take advantage. The survey will ask questions about barriers to adopting electric vehicles, and perceptions and general knowledge about electric vehicles.

goshenindiana.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric Motor#Electric Battery#Massimo S Pizza#Fables Bookstore#Evs#Evse#Hybrid Electric Vehicle#Phev#Battery Electric Vehicle#Bev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy