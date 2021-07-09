Electric Vehicle Awareness Survey

The City of Goshen, Department of Environmental Resilience is launching an online public survey about electric vehicles at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBCY5DF . The survey is designed to gather information about what the public knows regarding electric vehicles. As the overall makeup of mobile technologies shifts from internal combustion to electric, the City believes it is important to be aware of the opportunities and be ready to take advantage. The survey will ask questions about barriers to adopting electric vehicles, and perceptions and general knowledge about electric vehicles.