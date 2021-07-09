Cancel
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Reveal Possible Setting and Plot

By Claire Epting
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains possible spoilers for the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. A series of new on-set photos from Indiana Jones 5 hint at a possible plot point involving the Apollo 11 moon landing. The leaked images, which were shared by the Glasgow Times, depict the streets of Glasgow as fronts constructed for the upcoming adventure flick. One of the photos includes a key set piece which could potentially reveal the happenings of Harrison Ford’s latest outing as Indiana Jones.

