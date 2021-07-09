Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

An Honest Review of Lancôme’s Génifique Anti-Aging Serum

wmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancôme’s Génifique anti-aging serum has been a hero product of the classic beauty brand for years. But recently, the French makeup and skincare company revisited its formulation for the Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, revamping the ingredients list to include seven prebiotics and probiotics, including sugars, amino acids, and lipids to provide nutrients. The new formula claims to visibly improve radiance in just seven days. Did it work? Four W editors between the ages of mid-20s to late 40s, gave it a try and recorded their honest answers.

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Clean Skin#French#Beauty And Wellness#La Vie Est Belle#Id Le#Augustinus Bader#Vintner#Bader Biologique#Sturm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Anti-Aging Hand Treatments

The anti-aging hand treatment by Augustinus Bader addresses an area that is often overlooked by those focused on prolonging their youthful complexion. The brand calls attention that the frequent hand-washing and the use of sanitizer can “strip hands of moisture—leaving them dry, dehydrated, and looking older than their actual years.” During COVID-19, individuals placed a renewed emphasis on washing hands and sanitizing and this will likely not subside in the post-pandemic period. A renewed focus on skincare targeting hands is warranted, as well.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Aldi’s New Serums Take Inspiration From Glossier & I Tried Them All

By now you'll know that Aldi's beauty offerings are not to be sniffed at. From makeup to skincare, each new launch has caught the attention of everyone from beauty editors to TikTokers for rivalling big-name luxury brands and making typically expensive skincare ingredients (such as vitamin C and retinol) much more affordable and accessible.
ShoppingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This Overnight Anti-Aging Mask Is 'Sorcery' for Wrinkles and Pores

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. As someone who's been in the beauty industry for quite a few years now, I can distinctly remember the rise and fall of face masks, back before face coverings gave them competition for the name (simpler times). It was like a parabolic curve from high school pre-calc: What started as a trickle of goopy green formulas quickly escalated into a flood of masks claiming to do it all. For most, the results were short-term at best. Yet where they crawled, Youth to the People's Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask (Buy It, $48, youthtothepeople.com) runs.
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

6 Best Anti-Aging Cream Options: Read Top Reviews, Details and Prices

6 Best Anti-Aging Cream Options: Read Top Reviews, Details and Prices. Getting older can be a wonderful thing! You grow wiser, more authentic about what you desire out of this life and more keen to what you don’t. But with this beautiful lapse of time also comes, well, aging skin. And while many of us wouldn’t trade the smile lines that represent a lifetime full of laughter, we wouldn’t mind smoothing a crease or two. This is why we’ve outlined some of the cleanest, most effective and very best anti-aging cream formulas on the market today.
Skin CareReal Simple

This Drugstore Anti-Aging Serum Is So Effective, Over a Dozen Dermatologists Recommend It

Skincare acids like alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids are some of the most potent tools for quick exfoliation, yet hyaluronic acid walks its own path. It's not here to sweep away congestion, but to impart moisture for enviable bounce and a fine line-softening effect. In the skincare-inundated world of 2021, there are hyaluronic acids at every price you can imagine—but bar none, shoppers love CeraVe's $15 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum.
Skin CareByrdie

Purslane Extract Is a Hidden Gem in Anti-Aging Skincare

Though we've become comfortable with certain “mainstream” skincare ingredients (i.e. vitamin C or hyaluronic acid), others can still feel confusing and mysterious. You may not have heard of purslane extract, for example, despite its superpower properties. Deriving from the succulent Portulaca oleracea, purslane extract provides serious antioxidant benefits. The effects...
Skin Carekentlive.news

Review: New serum from Eucerin is my unlikely ally as I enter my 30s

I hit a landmark birthday a couple of months ago, and after passing the big "three oh!" I no longer have an excuse for avoiding anti-aging skincare. Typically my skincare routine is very basic. I use an unperfumed cleanser, a light moisturiser, and finish with sunscreen. So introducing another step to the regime was quite exciting.
Skin CareIn Style

Is This Serum's Star Ingredient The New Bakuchiol?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bakuchiol isn't a word that easily rolls off the tongue, which is inconvenient since it's become one of the most talked about skincare ingredients in the past few years. The plant (which has roots in Chinese medicine) gets its hype from touting similar benefits to retinol without the associated irritation.
Skin CareByrdie

I Tried First Aid Beauty's Best-Sellers—Here's My Honest Review

You’ve probably seen First Aid Beauty’s cohesive, silver stars-and-stripes packaging along shelves and amongst many a beauty story roundup—and for good reason. The brand's affordable formulas punch way above their weight when it comes to tackling skincare challenges. (And at an accessible price point.) First Aid Beauty—or FAB—is best known...
Skin Carepurewow.com

6 PureWow Staffers Tried Ilia's Skin Tint Serum to See If It Deserves the Hype

Ilia Beauty is known for their clean and natural beauty products. As their about page states: “We believe in skin that looks like skin,” and if you are someone who appreciates the natural glow of simple and effortless beauty, the Super Serum Skin Tint will be up your alley. It comes in 30 (yes, 30) shades and you can take their quiz to find your best match.
Skin Carethekatynews.com

Skincell Advanced Reviews – Mole & Skin Tag Corrector Serum Work Or Scam? In-Depth Review

No matter what era we are looking into, beauty is something that everyone wants irrespective of gender, race, or religion. A smooth skin free of impurities, blemishes, moles, and skin tags is the ideal one for everyone. But some of you might be suffering from unwanted marks on your skin and want more radiant and healthier skin. This is what this Skincell Advanced review is all about. Skincell Advanced is the best mole and skin […]
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Vegan Anti-Aging Exfoliators

Inspired by its own best-selling Bee Polish, Heaven Skincare set out to create a vegan version powered by natural ingredients, and as a result, the Nettle Venom Polish was created. The skincare product targets the upper layer of the skin and it focuses on improving texture by clearing the pores and dead skin cells.
Skin CareGrazia

These Are Officially The Best Foundations For Dry Skin

Finding the best foundation for dry skin is no easy task. While dry skin is less likely to breakout than other skin types, it can feel tight, flake and is prone to fine lines, so choosing a hydrating base is paramount. The more moisture you add back into your skin - the better, so opting for a foundation that boasts hydrating properties means your skin will reap the benefits - bring on the dewy complexion!
Skin CareThe Daily World

Organifi Glow Reviews – Why Buy Organifi Summer Essentials?

Organifi Glow is a nutritional supplement that claims to give you bright, glowing skin all summer long. By taking one scoop of Glow daily, users can use natural ingredients to reclaim self-confidence and support skin health in various ways. Does Organifi Glow really work? Keep reading to discover everything you...
Skin Carewomangettingmarried.com

The Best Natural Skincare Lines to Detox With Before Your Wedding Day

The benefits of natural skincare are endless – but so are the products, claims, and ingredients. How can a bride-to-be navigate the clean or natural beauty and skincare world without a little guidance? Spoiler alert: you can’t. But, with a little education and ingredient awareness, you can completely overhaul your...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

This Game-Changing Moisturizer Gave Me Glazed Donut Skin

Until recently, I’ve been admittedly irresponsible when it comes to my skin care routine. I’ve never had a steady regimen or used products consistently, and I certainly haven’t done the research required to understand what my skin even needs. I’ve always had a pretty clear complexion and never struggled with acne as a teenager, which while a blessing, also made me think I was invincible. Understanding skin care and all its nuances take time, work, and money, and can be incredibly intimidating given the vast selection of products on the market. It was simply something I didn’t deem worth expending my energy on and figured hey, my skin’s good enough.
Skin Carearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Earth’s Shell – Simple and Sustainable Self-Care without Sacrificing Beauty

The American woman uses an average of 12 beauty products a day, containing nearly 200 chemicals that go largely unregulated by the FDA – according to a 2004 study by the Environmental Working Group (EWG). On top of that, over 120 billion packaging units for the cosmetics industry are produced every year, making it pretty difficult for modern women to feel good about their self-care routine.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Turns out superfoods might just be the secret to glowing skin, and these products prove it

What you put into your body will show through your skin, right? It’s an age-old beauty tale. And while making sure we’re getting all our essential nutrients and fatty acids from expert-proclaimed superfoods can be seriously beneficial for skin, the truth is, achieving a perfectly balanced, healthy diet is easier said than done. With both time and money of the essence, it’s no wonder that so many of us prefer to get our skin kicks from our beauty routines as opposed to our diets.
Skin Carethebeet.com

Want Clear, Glowing Skin? Try These 5 Plant-Based Skincare Ingredients

When it comes to achieving clear, glowing skin, you may find yourself constantly reaching for your wallet to purchase any of the thousands of chemical products on the market that promise a clear, youthful complexion. These products are expensive, and may not be worth the purchase. Luckily, some natural ingredients may just do the trick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy