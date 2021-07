Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester man reported over the weekend that he was awakened early Sunday by a stranger in his bedroom. Rochester police Captain Casey Moilanen says the 85-year-old man told officers a man, described as about five foot nine with blonde hair who appeared to be on drugs, entered his bedroom and turned on the light around 12:30 a.m. the homeowner says he responded by ordering the intruder to leave before he got out of bed and there was a struggle between the two men that ended when the elderly man fell and injured his arm and the stranger fled from the house.