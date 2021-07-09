Cancel
Exclusive: Christopher Meloni, 'Crank's Brian Taylor Selling New Short Film as NFT and the Trailer is 'Out!!!'

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Meloni has been a busy boy during the pandemic, as the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime also found the time to make a short film titled Out!!! with Brian Taylor, who co-directed the Crank movies starring Jason Statham. Meloni and Taylor previously worked together on Syfy's dark comedy Happy! and you can watch the trailer for their latest collaboration below.

You Can Own a Hunk of Christopher Meloni (on Film) With His New NFT Short

Here’s your chance to get your hands on a hunk of Christopher Meloni — in film form, that is. The Law & Order: Organized Crime actor is starring in a new short film called Out!!!, directed by Brian Taylor, his previous collaborator from the Syfy series Happy! The bizarre short follows Meloni as New York hedge-fund manager M. Berkoff in the 42 minutes before Earth is struck by an apocalyptic asteroid. And it’s being sold as an NFT, according to Collider, giving the buyer exclusive rights to the 4K director’s cut of the film, with other versions such as bloopers and an alternate ending also being sold in separate auctions. Collider touts the move as the “first-of-its-kind” in the realm of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which have already made a splash in the world of music and art. “One of the most exciting aspects of this project is it opens up possibilities for film fans to have access to moments like this that otherwise would be lost,” Taylor told Collider in a statement. “An unused Meloni take, to me, is like a Van Halen guitar solo that didn’t quite make the album. Imagine being able to actually own something like that.” You don’t just have to imagine — bidding opens on OpenSea on July 22.
