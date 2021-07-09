Exclusive: Christopher Meloni, 'Crank's Brian Taylor Selling New Short Film as NFT and the Trailer is 'Out!!!'

There’s no way to deny that Bill Murray has been a great entertainer for many years now, and he appears to get better with every year. But what’s also obvious is that the older he gets the more he leans away from the same type of acting that saw him through a lot of his younger years. He’s been funny, he’s been serious, but he’s always been great since he brings a level of passion to his performances that is usually quite easy to see even if not everyone notices or appreciates what he has to offer. This time around it would appear that Bill is putting up a concert experience in New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization. From the trailer, it looks as though we’ll be getting the low-down on how the concert was put together, what went into it, and of course who was on stage with Bill as well. This is a different type of performance from Murray, as he’s made his career off of comedies and dramas for so long that it might surprise some to see him in this manner.