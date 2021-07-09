Quentin Tarantino Teases Third ‘Kill Bill’ Movie – Starring Uma Thurman’s Daughter, Maya Hawke

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon has responded to Quentin Tarantino's latest defense of his controversial Bruce Lee depiction in his last film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In a new interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, Taranto brushed off the criticisms he's faced for the character in classic Tarantino fashion, adding that the real Bruce Lee “had no respect for American stuntmen." “Where I am coming from is, I can understand his daughter having a problem with it. It’s her f––ing father. I get that,” Tarantino said this week. “But anybody else, oh suck a d––!” Shannon Lee called out the director after the 2019 release of Once Upon a Time. This time, she's doubled down on her statements in an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter.