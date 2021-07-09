Quentin Tarantino Teases Third ‘Kill Bill’ Movie – Starring Uma Thurman’s Daughter, Maya Hawke
Director Quentin Tarantino said he’d like to write the story for a potential third installment in the Kill Bill film series, which starred Uma Thurman and the late David Carradine. Tarantino both directed and wrote the two Kill Bill movies both of which were meant to be one epic film – it was later split up into two separate installments – Kill Bill: Volume 1 was released on October 10, 2003 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 was released on April 16, 2004. Both films received wide acclaim from fans and critics, who praised the story, characters and action scenes.uinterview.com
Comments / 0